People who need hospital space can’t get it
I need two surgeries, the first an exploratory surgery on my stomach and a hip surgery. My middle son needs back surgery. We cannot get them because there are no available hospital beds here and in many other places. I’m sure my son and I are not the only ones who need to go to the hospital and can’t.
It’s not fair to all of us who need to go to a hospital and can’t because of all the people who are too stubborn to get their shots and won’t wear a mask.
My husband and I have gotten our shots and we still wear masks when out in public. I’m angry at these people. I’m in a lot of pain and can’t get anything done because of them.
If you put this in your paper, maybe it will convince at least a few people to get their shots and to wear a mask in public.
Jeanie Wright
Enid
