As a recent Pioneer graduate, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to page with Sen. Roland Pederson earlier this year.
From the moment I arrived at the Capitol, I was warmly welcomed by both Sen. Pederson and his wife, and as a young person, I felt that I was respected and my thoughts were valued. I've found that sometimes younger people are easily dismissed, however, I was shown nothing but kindness and hospitality during my visit.
I learned so much during my week with Mr. Pederson and saw just how much he cares about our community. It was obvious that his faith and family are extremely important to him and a top priority. I know that education also is very important to him and he understands the needs that schools face, as he was both a school teacher and principal.
Sen. Pederson has helped change Oklahoma for the better and with our support can continue to do so.
Taylor Alford
Enid
