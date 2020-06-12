In 2019, I was given the opportunity to shadow Sen. Roland Pederson. At the time, I was a senior at Hennessey High School (out of his district), but he still invited me to come to the state Capitol and follow him for a day.
From the moment I met Sen. Pederson, it was evident that he was one of the most down-to-earth government officials I had ever met. I could tell after just five minutes of speaking with him that he truly cared about the people he was representing.
Since that day, Sen. Pederson has continued to prove to me that his care for this district and the city of Enid is unmatched. His presence in the district can be seen everywhere with his support of local business and his political actions. His hand in passing the bill that allows the construction of the Robert M. Greer Center will be felt in the district for many years to come.
In all, Sen. Pederson’s dedication to this district and the city of Enid won’t be matched for a very long time.
Dakota Davis
Enid
