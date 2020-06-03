Unless your committee, board, organization, business and church congregation manifests multi-ethnic and multi-racial make-up, it is part of the problem.
See the “Riots are the evil fruit of America’s systemic racism” column by James Neal, Enid News & Eagle, May 29.
Any group that is entirely white, black as NAACP, all Korean or otherwise of a single constituency perpetuates a state of social injustice.
Respecting social diversity is more than a black-white racial issue!
Jerry Ray Galbreath
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.