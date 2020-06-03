Unless your committee, board, organization, business and church congregation manifests multi-ethnic and multi-racial make-up, it is part of the problem.

See the “Riots are the evil fruit of America’s systemic racism” column by James Neal, Enid News & Eagle, May 29.

Any group that is entirely white, black as NAACP, all Korean or otherwise of a single constituency perpetuates a state of social injustice.

Respecting social diversity is more than a black-white racial issue!

Jerry Ray Galbreath

Enid

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you