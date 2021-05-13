Folks, as a lot of you know, Enid once again has a professional basketball team called the Outlaws!
My wife and I have made some of the home games and have really enjoyed them. The Outlaws have some great players, obvious by their record (9-1) and was beaten last Sunday by the only other team that has the same record. They have some great 3 point shooters, great ball handling and some "in your face defense."
The games are great and they always have something going on during some of the time outs and at half time.
The teams mascot is Rocky the raccoon, and he is a delight to watch as he entertains the crowd with his antics and dance moves to the music
If you are looking for some good wholesome entertainment and are a fan of the round ball, come on out this Sunday and enjoy and support the Outlaws. The game time is 4 pm. They have ticket prices to fit your budget.
Errol Wofford
Enid
