I own firearms. I support reasonable, responsible gun ownership, for self defense and recreation. But our nation’s addiction to tactical weapons, and to easy, fast gun purchases, is anything but reasonable and responsible. Our willful negligence in protecting the lives of innocents from gun violence is abhorrent.
Pew Research affirms a clear majority of Americans support reasonable gun reforms, including more strenuous background checks (81%), an assault-weapons ban (63%), and a ban on high-capacity magazines (64%). Yet, despite the clear and consistent will of the majority of Americans, our lawmakers remain impotent vassals of the gun lobby. When it comes to gun laws, our nation is not a free republic. We are a people enslaved by special interest groups, and the politicians they buy.
This is not limited to gun laws. But in this case, our children are paying the price for our collective failure to implement common sense reforms. They are paying with their lives. Every year in America more than 3,500 children and teens die at the muzzle of a gun. In 2020 — the most recent CDC data — that number was 4,368. Firearms are now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 1-19, according to the CDC. And we do nothing.
Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need action. We need to demand it from our lawmakers, and hold them accountable when cowardice and greed outweigh their duty. It is an obligation each of us bears. For those of us of the Christian faith, the prophet Isaiah tells us God’s response to our inaction: “When you spread out your hands in prayer, I hide my eyes from you; even when you offer many prayers, I am not listening. Your hands are full of blood!”
The Rev. Fr. James Neal
Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church, Enid
