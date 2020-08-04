Regarding the Aug. 1, 2020 Enid News & Eagle, front-page article titled "Email: Commissioner pushing to adopt COVID-19 mandates for Enid, calls out police chief." It appears to me that the listed commissioner is a potty mouth who can't sufficiently express himself without using profanity. He goes on to say "I generally take a different tone with my fellow commissioner and city manger and the city attorney than I do with the general public."
So are we to believe there are two distinct personalities to this commissioner?
He also goes on to say, "I also think everything I said is more or less accurate."
Either he knows what he is talking about or he doesn't. What are we to conclude regarding his statements when he isn't sure about their validity?
Lastly, I have known Police Chief O'Rourke since he started his career as an Enid Police officer. He is without a doubt one of the finest, most honest, hardworking law enforcement officers in our nation.
The commissioner would do well to take sound advice when it is presented to him.
Lantz Cole
Enid
