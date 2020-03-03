Behavioral control (BC) special interests are still at it, calling people addicts.
However a recent pilot study (GU, X et al. 2016) found that nicotine is not intrinsically addicting. Like alcohol, this 3,700-plus year old agricultural product simply reduces stress. That is what they do. Like other agricultural products, their use can be compulsive, because they have value and worth. BC uses pseudoscience and a misuse of statistics to justify overregulation.
They don't like new, consumer driven electronic cigarettes either. The intransigence to accept e-ciggies as a potential improvement simply proves that BC programs are not about health. It's all about money.
They claimed the tobacco companies would be paying the medical savings account tax. But it is the consumer that is paying, and paying in perpetuity. Large portions of Native American and veteran populations are paying for this. How can BC justify taking money from consumers in the form of punitive taxes ostensibly to discourage its use? But they need revenue to continue their nefarious enterprise. So they can tell young adults they can't, which means young adults must. The tobacco companies could not ask for a better marketing plan. The MSA tax needs to come to a rapid conclusion.
And the BC folks are getting ready to do the same for the opioid epidemic. Pharmaceutical companies flooded the market with opioids. All the while promoting research and punitive public laws against compulsive use, calling it an “addiction.” Its use is compulsive because it relieves unrequited pain. Nicotine also has modest analgesic properties. Future patients seeking legitimate pain treatment will be paying this huge settlement tax because of past marketing efforts. Genuine pain relief should be simple and affordable.
Jay R. Schrand
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.