Gov. Stitt pledged to make Oklahoma a “top 10” state. He’s had three years but has taken us in the wrong direction and left us in a “REAL state of the state” that is sad and embarrassing.
Oklahoma ranks 48th in health care, 49th in education, 43rd in public safety, 44th in crime and corrections, 45th in air and water quality, and more. Our overall ranking is 43rd — same as when he took office in 2019. The one No. 1 ranking is number of COVID deaths per 100,000 citizens, and in this tragic category Oklahoma leads the nation. Thirteen thousand Oklahomans have died from COVID, and over 1 million (over ¼ of all Oklahomans) have had it. We’re No. 1 in COVID deaths, but yet the word “COVID” was not even mentioned in his SOS speech.
Kevin Stitt’s solution to improve education is to funnel tax money away from public schools, and into elite private schools. He has refused to hold Epic Schools’ management accountable for what the Tulsa World has called “the largest abuse of taxpayer funds” in state history.
While past governors have worked cooperatively with Oklahoma’s Tribes, Kevin Stitt has done little but file lawsuits against them and find excuses to pick fights with them.
Oklahoma activists worked hard to get Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. But instead of implementing it immediately upon taking office (as his opponent would have done), Kevin Stitt has worked to push taxpayer dollars to private insurance companies, instead of having the Oklahoma Health Care Authority administer it. Seats on that board have been filled by his political allies.
Elections have consequences. Oklahomans deserve better, and in a few short months we will have the opportunity to do our state a good turn by voting in a new governor.
Nancy J. Presnall, Chair
Garfield County Democratic Party
