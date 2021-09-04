War by its very nature is cruel, violent and ugly.
The last war the U.S. and Allies won was WWII. After the war in the late 1940s, the U.S. Department of War was changed to the Department of Defense as was the Secretary of War to the Secretary of Defense. We have not declared a war or won any major conflict (war) since. Britain did not change from the War Office to the Ministry of Defense until the late 1990s.
Perhaps the mindset of our politicians and generals/admirals is no long to win wars, but defend conflicts with military action. It is extremely more difficult to win any endeavor with opponents with defense vs. offense — thus we have not won any “wars” since WWII.
James Messenger, Lt. Col. retired,
Enid
