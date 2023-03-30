Norwood deserves reelection to city commission

I am writing to urge all voters in Ward 2 to go to the polls on April 4 and vote to re-elect Commissoner Derwin Norwood.

In the 12 years I served on the Enid City Commission, I did not work with a commissioner that was more dedicated and effective than Derwin Norwood. He works tirelessly to do what is best for all citizens of Enid.

Runoff elections are usually decided by a small number of votes. Your vote is important. On April 4 vote for Derwin Norwood.

Ron Janzen

Enid

