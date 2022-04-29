Editor:
Governor Stitt just signed into law SB 1100 banning nonbinary birth certificates. Previously, when issuing an executive order doing the same, he displayed his ignorance of biology by saying: "People are created by God to be male or female. Period."
In fact, infants are sometimes born with mixed, dual or ambiguous genitalia and/or gender-related chromosomal imbalances (during debate, several Republicans acknowledged this, then blithely ignored it). Since such infants do exist and are neither unequivocally male nor female, is Stitt saying that God didn't create them?
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Shelia Dills, says "…science has determined people are either biologically male or female at birth." Science? To consider a clearly existing phenomenon, then say it doesn't exist, or if it does, it doesn't matter bears no resemblance to science. Birth certificates, she says, will now record "the truth," based on "faith and science." But marking either male or female on the certificate of an infant who is obviously neither or both, isn't "truth," is it?
Faith is another matter. Denying that non-binary births occur is plainly false, so proponents of this law must believe that God didn't create such people - or if He did, He screwed up. If, as many Christians believe, "God doesn't make junk," and we are ALL His children, then denying the very existence of non-binaries is a direct denial of God's works and a stubborn, misguided refusal to follow His plan. Where's the faith in that? Gimme an amen, sisters and brothers.
Court "Corndog" Atchinson
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.