‘No’ vote will cause costly fines, penalties
The cost of voting “no” on 3-cent tax will make it harder to avoid the huge extra cost of government (state and federal). Fines, litigations and penalties that will come quickly.
Next week’s 3-cent tax to fund the vote to fix and finance the jail’s improvements will avoid these required penalties issued by the Department of Justice and other agencies. The Criminal Justice Authority’s plan will fund the cost to correct problems in the jail.
The county commission has a financing plan that will fix the jail and remove the big federal and state liabilities.
Having said that. . . let’s just get this 3-cent tax matter behind us. We certainly have a need to keep our local and transient criminals where they belong.
Bob Berry
Enid
