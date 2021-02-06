Gov. Stitt recently announced his plan to turn the state’s Medicaid program over to a for-profit, out-of-state insurance company known as a “managed care organization” (MCO). If successful, the MCO will take control of the administration of all health care for our neighbors in the state’s current program (SoonerCare).
If this change happens, it will be a huge mistake with regard to our state budget, and more importantly, the health of these Oklahomans. I am one of over 1,000 dentists currently treating Medicaid children in Oklahoma and we are unified in our strong opposition to moving Oklahoma’s Medicaid program to a managed care system.
Under Oklahoma’s previous experience with managed care, 90% of Oklahoma’s dentist providers quit the program for many reasons, one of which was MCOs repeatedly telling dentists we could not perform essential treatment for these children. This means doctors were not allowed to provide the health care we knew our patients needed, all in the name of “saving money.” This resulted in the number of dentists leaving the program and dropping to less than 100 Medicaid providers in the entire state. This obviously had a catastrophic effect on access to essential health care for our underserved children.
The governor wants to make this change to improve Oklahoma’s health. But our lawmakers need to ask themselves these questions:
• How can MCOs be the solution to our low health grade when they routinely, as a business practice, deny the care doctors have determined our patient’s need?
• How can a private, out-of-state, for-profit insurance company know more about what care a patient needs than their doctor?
• How can a private insurance company that spends three times more than the state’s current system save the state money?
History will repeat itself and our state’s most vulnerable population will suffer — while these big insurance companies profit — by compromising the health of our patients. Please join me in urging our state representatives and senators to assert their power and stop managed care Medicaid before this colossal mistake is made.
Chris Fagan, DDS
Enid
