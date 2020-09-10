I’ve observed that there are a number of different ways to deal with the COVID-19 virus.
Some of us have elected to wear masks when we are in public places and follow other advice from medical professionals.
Others like Dave Ruthenberg have decided to deny that the virus exists and say that it is a political plot.
If this is pandemic is a Democrat scheme to defeat the president, it is one of the most elaborate of all time.Tens of thousands of people have died. Thousands have spent months in the hospital and many others have suffered at home and report that it is the sickest they have ever been. Local hospitals report that they are at or near capacity.
Why is Dave so concerned about restrictions in other parts of the country? We don’t even have a mask mandate here, even though most sensible people think we should.
Ron Janzen
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.