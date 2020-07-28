Byron York's July 22 column titled "The many dangers of voting by mail" raises more questions than it answers.
Why should mail votes be more difficult to count than in-person votes?
Why not count all votes as they are received? It does not makes sense to wait until all votes are cast to start counting.
Why would you look for reasons not to count votes? Is there any evidence that one party is more dishonest than the other?
In past elections, all we have heard is, why aren't more people voting? We now act like we don't want people to vote.
In my opinion, we should make it as convenient as possible for people to vote and county every vote.
Ron Janzen
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.