I have worked closely with Dariel Momsen for several years and confidently support him in his race to become our next sheriff of Garfield County. He has the experience, enthusiasm and foresight to bring about needed changes within our sheriff’s office.
Dariel Momsen is the best choice to be our next sheriff of Garfield County. He is committed to public service and understands that the authority of law enforcement is to be used but not abused. He believes continued training is essential in developing employees who are skilled for every situation, including mental health conditions.
Dariel Momsen is active throughout Enid and has gained the respect of many through his work with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Special Olympics and North Central Oklahoma Alcohol and Drug Coalition.
He also is active in our rural communities, considering them vital to the life of the entire county. He believes those communities deserve to be well-patrolled. His goal is to create safety and protection for all individuals within Garfield County.
Law enforcement is, by its very nature, reactive to circumstances. There are, however, methods to prevent negative situations prior to their happening. Dariel Momsen has an understanding of the importance of prevention and of applying technology to create prevention, thereby reducing those negative situations.
Dariel Momsen seeks to work together in partnerships for the betterment of all individuals. Garfield County is very fortunate to have a wealth of nonprofit and social service agencies. Dariel Momsen has knowledge of these resources and understands how to utilize the assistance they provide. By working together, he will be able to increase aid to those in need by means of services already in place.
For his change and involvement, vote Dariel Momsen for sheriff of Garfield County.
Sincerely,
Meri Spurlock
Enid
