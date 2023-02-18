Maybe paying commissioners will help get us leadership we deserve
As we conclude another Enid City Commission election, I am reminded of a conversation I enjoyed with a fellow Enid citizen. His assertion that only wealthy and/or retired citizens have the time and wherewithal to capably participate in city leadership deserves examination. He suggested we should compensate our elected officials. I agree.
Elected officials must devote countless hours to civic commitment, in addition to meetings in formal session. They also amass extensive homework, work sessions, multiple committee meetings, email, and other formal communications. They also hear from residents who have an opinion or request to share.
Not surprisingly, such service comes with considerable expense. In and of itself, commitment to community is bolstered by a dedicated embrace of the best tenets of democracy. Some suggest that experience is reward enough. I disagree.
Previous commissions have examined this option, deciding against pursuit of the financial remedy availed through the city charter and state law. They suggested the very modest proposals weren’t worth the political heat.
Maybe so, but that “heat” is misplaced in my opinion. I submit our community is best served when we embrace all the options that attract the leadership we are entitled to expect.
Paying elected officials for their service is not unique, yet it is not a practice in Enid.
Should this change occur, enacting such a measure would only take effect after all such voting members leave the commission. In other words, those voting for or approving it cannot benefit. Pretty smart strategy if you ask me.
However, subsequent commission members would enjoy modest financial offset to the considerable devotion required of the position.
We can and should eliminate the hurdles to civic service. Such would make the difference in expanding leadership options for our city.
It’s challenging enough being an elected official and if financial hardship precludes a suitable and attractive candidate, I submit we owe it to ourselves to remove obstacles that prevent broader participation.
Eric Benson
Enid
