Across the United States and Canada, thousands of communities of all sizes have some form of economic development organization. Each of these organizations strive to find ways to foster growth in their respective community.
Each year, the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) takes a week to raise awareness of the role of economic development professionals.
This year, National Economic Development Week is May 9-15. During this week we celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in our local community, including stewardship of:
• Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control, high employment, and sustainable growth.
• Policies and programs to provide services such as building highways, managing parks, and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.
• Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development and others.
On behalf of the ERDA Board of Directors and staff, we want to extend our gratitude to those who invest in economic development efforts in Enid.
Economic development is a team effort, and we are fortunate to have a strong team in Enid that is focused on making our community the best place to live, work and grow in the state of Oklahoma.
Lisa Powell,
Director of Enid Regional Development Alliance
