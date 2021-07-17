Howdy folks, I kinda wish I had paid more attention in math class back in high school. Maybe it was the stone tablets we were using that threw me off.
Oh, I knew that if a cow weighed 1,000 pounds and brought 35 cents a pound how much that was even without taking my boots off to count. It was the higher math that gave me trouble.
Two years ago, AOC and the squad announced we had but 12 years left on good ol’ planet Earth, which would be around 2030. However, Amazon and several other companies have been running commercials saying their companies would be completely carbon free by 2050.
Maybe it’s the “new math” or maybe I don’t understand all I know about it. Take care and keep smiling.
Rick Simpson,
Enid, where turn signals are optional
