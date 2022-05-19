LETTER: Mass murder continues today
Regarding your article on Sunday about abortion protests.
Throughout history mass murder of groups of people have occurred.
Six million Jews along with Gypsies, Catholics and other unwanted citizens were murdered in Germany 75 years ago.
Fifty million American babies have been murdered during the past 49 years for the same reason — they were murdered simply because they were not wanted, they were inconvenient. This was legal in Germany 75 years ago, this is legal in America today.
During the Reign of Terror in Paris 40,000 innocent citizens were executed by the guillotine. Compare this with 50 million innocent American children murdered by American doctors. These are children in the safest place they should be — in their mother’s womb, underneath her heart. Advocates of abortion say that abortion is a decision between a woman and her doctor. There is a third person involved — the child.
The shrill voices heard in Germany in 1943 and in America today are those of the mob. The American left and the news media shriek like 8-year-old school girls in the spider house at the zoo when the murder of innocents is opposed. These are the same voices heard in 1793 in Paris, Berlin in 1937, in Rwanda in 1990 and in the colosseum in Rome 1,900 years ago These are the voices of the progressive left today.
They go by many names, ISIS, National Socialism, KKK, Boko Haram, Antifa, Planned Parenthood.
The philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti once defined stupidity as simply the placing of the wrong values on something. The shrill voices of those advocating “reproductive rights” today are those same shrill voices heard 75 years ago in Berlin, and 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem when they shouted “Crucify Him, crucify Him.” Luke 23:21.
Jesus turned and said to them, “Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for me; weep for yourselves and for your children.” Luke 23:28. When Jesus addressed the women of Jerusalem He was seeing 2,000 years into the future.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – George Santayana.
Prof. Fritz Osell
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.