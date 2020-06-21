As a fourth generation Grant County resident and a third generation business owner I feel that David Mason is exactly who we need fighting for us at the state Capitol.
I chose to stay in this part of the world to raise my family because I truly believe there is no better place to live, but I am tired of seeing our part of the state losing out on business opportunities that would help diversify our economy.
With the experience that Mr. Mason has in agriculture, teaching and business, he is uniquely qualified to solve many of the problems that have plagued our state for years.
Something that has impressed me most about Mr. Mason is his ability to listen and be totally engaged with you while talking to him. In this day and age with all the distractions we have going on around us, I believe this is a skill that you see less and less of and one that is desperately needed by the whole world right now.
As humans, we don’t always have to agree but must be capable of listening to each other and respecting everyone’s opinion, this is part of what makes this country great.
I hope that one day my daughters have the opportunity to stay in Northwest Oklahoma to raise their families as I have, but unless we have a louder voice fighting for us at the Capitol I’m not sure that they will ever get that opportunity.
Tyler Kretchmar
Kretchmar Distributing
Medford
