Many ‘firsts’ in Trump situation
Republicans are upset about the FBI’s search of Trump’s home, which they say is the first time that a former president’s home has been searched. There are many firsts here.
This is the first time that a president has shredded documents, flushed them in the toilet, threw them in the fireplace and took top secret documents home with him.
This is the first time in history that a president has been impeached twice, and even Mitch McConnell said from his speaker’s podium that Trump was guilty of all charges, but that they would let the justice department take care of it, which they are now doing.
This is the first time that a president would use his power to remain in office after he was defeated soundly in a fair and honest election.
This is the first time that we had a chronic liar in that position who, according to the New York Times fact check, lied to the American people over 30,000 times.
This is the first time that a former president has faced criminal investigations and lawsuits in multiple states, and hopefully, this will be the first time that a former president is sent to prison for his treasonous efforts to maintain power.
Lock him up.
Lyle Rader
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.