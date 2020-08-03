As a young college student majoring in English, I wrote a term paper on “Man’s Inhumanity to Man,” based on a Robert Burns poem. I can’t help being often reminded of that phrase in today’s troubling social and political climate. After reading in the paper that an organization calling itself Enid Freedom Fighters would be gathering signatures to recall Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell, I became irate.
No one is trying to prevent anyone’s personal freedom. COVID-19 is not about personal freedom, politics or religion. It is a public health issue in a worldwide pandemic. It’s also about basic human decency and responsibility not only to oneself but to one’s fellow man. It’s a fact that if everyone had adopted a mask-wearing policy in public places early on (March), there would be much less spread of this virus and many, many fewer deaths.
I cook on a daily basis, both because I enjoy cooking and because I am not about to go into a public restaurant of any kind under these conditions. I never enter any business without wearing a mask, because I do feel a responsibility to my fellow man.
I am appalled when I enter the grocery store and am surrounded by people who act as if it’s business as usual, paying no attention to social distancing or mask wearing, crowding next to me as I attempt to shop.
Do I enjoy wearing a mask? Of course not, but it’s a very small sacrifice to make for my fellow man. No one is asking for an organ donation — just the simple courtesy of being aware of one’s responsibility to other people when in a large group.
I’d like to thank Commissioner Ezzell for having the courage and the ethics to perform the duties his job requires.
Judy Kirk, Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.