Hello! I am Eli Corderman, and I am 11 years old. I hope you all had a Happy Halloween and speaking of Halloween, I want to tell you a story about an act of kindness from my neighbor, JB.
It was close to Halloween when he came to my door with a big bag of Skittles just for me. Let me tell you something real quickly. He’s been going through a hard time this year and he was still able to think of me. He’s been working out of town, his wife has been in the hospital in Tulsa for a long time and he only comes home to do laundry and pay bills.
This shows that even though there’s a lot of division in this world, there is still kindness. I want you to remember this and do a simple act of kindness this week. That way you can see that something small can go a long ways in making the world a better place.
If JB can take some time out of his day to do it, so can you.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
Sincerely,
Eli Corderman
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.