Making decisions for themselves
Many Republican governors are against mask mandates (even though they are an effective barrier to the virus), and they state that their citizens are smart enough and mature enough to make that decisions for themselves.
If that is the case, then why are you passing laws against abortion? Aren’t our women citizens smart enough and mature enough to make that decision on their own and to decide for themselves?
Are you implying that women are not able to make logical decisions about their bodies and circumstances and that they are not smart enough or mature enough to do so?
Your arguments against mask mandates, and your decisions on abortion, are not congruent with each other, and women should be appalled at your stupidity.
Women should hold Republican governors and legislators accountable at the ballot box, and I hope they do. Vote for Democrats.
Lyle Rader
Enid
