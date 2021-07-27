To the editor:
Oklahoma workers struggle to find jobs as extra benefits end. (Front page Enid News & Eagle Saturday, July 17, 2021).
I think most folks would agree this is a misnomer because you drive around town or any city and there are signs all over stating “we are hiring or help wanted.” Maybe these jobs are below their pay grade, but it is a job until something comes up better.
Most Oklahomans believe that all able bodies should work instead of sitting at home drawing unemployment benefits. If we all quit work, there would be no taxes collected to pay for these benefits. I would encourage all persons drawing unemployment, if able, to look into some of these jobs. You might like it, and it will probably make you feel better.
Thanks, and have a good day.
O. Hays
Enid
