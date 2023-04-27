Local officials deserve praise for their efforts
The Oklahoma state prep basketball season for 2023 is over. I would like to give a thumbs up to four local young men from this area.
The four are Tom Seng, Mike Martin, Dakota Martin and Doug Jeck. All were chosen to officiate the OSSAA state basketball tournament at the Big House in OKC.
These young men gave up their time and effort by taking their time off from work and traveling hundreds of miles in all kinds of weather to officiate games.
I have officiated football and basketball games in Oklahoma for 50 years. I have worked and observed hundreds of officials. These four would be at the top of my list.
Thanks,
Guy Hays
Enid
2011 OSSAA Officials Hall of Fame
