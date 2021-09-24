Life Chain on Sunday in Hennessey
Everyone is welcome to attend the annual Life Chain that is in Hennessey on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, from 2-3 p.m. at the corner of U.S. 81 and Oklahoma 51. The Enid area Life Chain is being combined with the Hennessey Life Chain this time.
Those who appreciate the opportunity to express their belief in the sanctity of all human life are urged to participate in this blessed event. This is a peaceful pro-life time of prayer. Those unable to stand for the hour are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Signs to hold will be provided at the event.
During the years that there was not a Life Chain in Enid, people from the Enid area have come to Hennessey for the Life Chain and have expressed gratitude for a place to attend a Life Chain. Please consider coming to this pro-life event. For more information, contact Valerie Wissman, (405) 853-6175.
Sincerely,
Valerie Wissman
