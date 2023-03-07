Library staff go above and beyond to be helpful
Last Monday, I had an hour to spare between errands and decided to browse the new books at the Enid Public Library.
During the winter I’ve been reading electronically, so it was nice to get back in the stacks. After being greeted and taken care of with great service at the check out desk, I snuggled into a table behind the children’s section and read for the pleasure of it!
In the background, I overheard a librarian going overboard with a small child to make sure she got a special book, then I witnessed another librarian making a phone call for a man without a phone, calling his health insurance company for him. Margaret, Megan and the rest of the staff go above and beyond to operate our library in a wonderful way. Programming is tops with offerings for all ages.
I was raised a “story hour kid” here and hope this continues for generations. Go and visit soon, you will be glad you did!
Nancy Burgett
Enid
