If the city library is interested in serving more patrons, why not have a "White, Male, Heterosexual, Monogamous, Employed, Faithfully Married Month?"
Oh, that's right. they are in the majority and not worth mentioning!
Roy Wahlgren
Enid
ENID — Opal was born born March 9, 1927, and passed away July 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID — Celebration of Life Service for Marvin Batterman, 73, will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Enid First Assembly of God Church. Visitation with family present, Monday 5-6 at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
FORT GIBSON — 68, draftswoman for Oklahoma Natural Gas, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Graveside Service: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Enid, Oklahoma. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home.
ENID — The services celebrating and honoring the life of Emma Jennings, 95, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Kim Wheeler will be 10:00 A.M. Friday in the Meno Faith Center with Pastor Cody Anderson under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
