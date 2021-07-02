LETTER: Library is a place for all people
As someone who was born and raised in Enid, I appreciate the work of the Enid Public Library and especially their display of LGBTQ+ books during June.
While Enid is no doubt a more conservative city in a more conservative state, it does not mean that LGBTQ+ persons do not exist in Enid. The library should be a place for all of its citizens, and not just Christians who see LGBTQ+ persons as sinners and immoral.
Contrary to the beliefs of some Christians, the United States is not a theocracy nor a nation where only Christians rule. Christians do not all agree on LGBTQ+ issues and there are increasingly more and more churches that affirm their LGBTQ+ members.
Everyone has the right to their opinions, of course. But the LGBTQ+ citizens of Enid do not need to be further ostracized simply because some people (or some Christians) are uncomfortable with seeing books that express the diversity of God’s creation.
Scott Spencer
Oklahoma City
