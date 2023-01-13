Library board needs to stick to its mission
I am writing this letter to bring attention to the very thinly veiled homophobic political agenda of the Enid Public Library Board. Putting up roadblocks to community public displays, which followed all rules and timelines for submission, and overseeing the purchase of EVERY library book, is NOT helping achieve the Board’s mission. Wednesday’s meeting was an effort to censor and push personal beliefs in a public institution, funded with my and your tax dollars. Board members, you are not fooling anyone.
Some Board members seemed to have decided to throw whatever they could at the proverbial homophobic wall, to see what would stick. To recap briefly, PROPOSAL 1) public display topics (such as Pride month) should only be allowed every 5 years, RESULT: didn’t stick; PROPOSAL 2) Pronouns (i.e. – she/her, they/them) be disallowed from library nametags, RESULT: didn’t stick; PROPOSAL 3) the June Pride display should be turned down because “it is a sexualized topic, and our library is too small”, RESULT – IT STUCK! So no Pride display this June. Again, Board members, you are not fooling anyone.
For the record, I’m retired, I grew up in Enid, and graduated EHS and OSU. In my career, I served our country as a Foreign Commercial Service officer by helping U.S. exporters create jobs at home by selling in foreign markets. My 2023 New Year’s wish: Board members, for the love of all that is democratic, let the librarians do their jobs, stick to your mission, consider how your personal beliefs are affecting the supposedly neutral position of the Board, and finally, take into account the basic tenets of democracy before making any further revisions to your policies or limiting any further community involvement in displays. Because believe me, you are not fooling anyone.
Sarah Cook (she, her)
Enid
