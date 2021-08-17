In view of events that have unfolded over the past year, I felt compelled to write this letter. It has been a long, hard slog as we approach the second anniversary of the advent of COVID-19.
What I have concerns about is our interpersonal relationships, as it seems we have identified the “other” as our enemy — and that axe cuts both ways. Much of our problems could have been alleviated by making sure every graduating senior had taken a course in government, or civics. It is a boring, tedious course, but it gives us an understanding of the Constitution. My civics course in high school was a requirement. In my opinion it should still be required.
What I find ironic is that our immigrants are held to a higher standard than are natural-born citizens. To become citizens these immigrants must pass a test on the Constitution.
But natural-born citizens need not pass that test. I have met many good people who have not the slightest idea of what our Constitution means outside of their own agenda. It is scary that we entrust people like these to vote, while requiring those who want to vote, and to serve our Constitution to take a test that many of our citizens could not pass.
One phrase in our Constitution is, “to provide for the common defense.” I would submit that COVID-19 is a physical, psychological and economical enemy. We will only defeat this pandemic if we defend our country against it. Dialogue and trust are two of our most precious commodities. Let’s use them.
Having said that, this Democrat has been pleased with our governor’s response. Gov. Stitt has encouraged people to take appropriate steps, without a mandate imposed from the state government. He has not tried to take the same steps as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, trying to wrest local health officials to an untenable position.
Just a few words for thought. Gov. Stitt’s position is a great gift for all Oklahomans, as it leaves us room for dialogue.
Edward E. “Sam” Justice
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.