"Jonathan Waddell, Shawnta Solomon, Brian O'Rouke, Lanita Norwood, Derwin Norwood Jr., Milton Mitchell, Carol Lahman, Jody Helm, Jerald Gilbert, Mike Fields, Ben Ezzell, Maria Eaves, Ben Crooks."
Just a very few of the many, many names associated with leadership in Enid striving diligently; and, I might add rather successfully, through the concepts of one-on-one conversation and public forum to encourage the understanding that all lives matter in Enid. Learn these names, and the names of the many others in Enid of the same gist. Continue to consult their expertise in all matters. That's their job, and they are committed.
Enid's answer is here in Enid, now.
Bob Jones
Enid
