To the editor:
I can explain to Mr. Lankford why “The For the People Act,” S.1/H.R.1 was written and why it needs to be passed.
Mr. Lankford’s article appeared in the ENE Saturday, June 19, 2021.
The November 2020 election was historic in the number of people who turned out to vote. As I told the fellow in line with me at early voting, I am proud of all those people regardless of who they voted for — for we are ALL Americans.
But Republicans didn’t like the choices made by the voters. Republicans have proposed over 250 laws in 43 states to PREVENT people from voting — and should be deeply ashamed of having done so.
There are 43 states in which Republicans want to tightly control who gets to vote. Since that is such a widespread and egregious assault on our nationally codified patriotic rights and duties, it is necessary to address the problem with a federal law.
This is no different than, “The Voting Rights Act of 1965” which aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.” (https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/voting-rights-act)
If the Republicans would stop trying to prevent citizens from voting as they wish, then there would be no need for “The For The People Act.”
The Republican culture of being poor losers is a disgrace and an insult to any patriotic American. It led to a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has now led to 250 proposed anti-voting laws in 43 states.
That is poor sportsmanship in any game.
Margaret Tivis Warren
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.