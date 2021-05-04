The closure of yet another early childhood center has left working parents in a bind. When I moved to Enid four years ago, there were several Mother’s Day Out programs and open spots within the daycare system to place children. Since moving here the MDO programs have closed and daycares all have waiting lists.
With the closure of Cimarron Montessori, the need for more early childhood care is even more pressing. Enid cannot recruit young talented professionals to town if there is no childcare infrastructure in place. Businesses will continue to have difficulty hiring employees due to lack of open childcare spots.
There are further implications as well, as poor pre-K and kindergarten teachers will have classes filled with kids who have never followed leadership from someone other than a parent. My hope of this letter is to bring awareness to the community that full-time early childhood centers and MDO programs are needed, and that working parents are struggling to find care.
Sara Oldham
