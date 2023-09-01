To the editor:
May I suggest that the Enid News & Eagle discontinue printing editorials from the Los Angeles Times, Stillwater News Press and the Tahlequah Daily Press (as well as others). Your readers don’t care what they think! You are wasting valuable advertising space, which appears that you need desperately.
Here’s one example: The Los Angeles Times recently criticized the Supreme Court in their column titled “Supreme Court has ignored ethics oversight.” As typical, they blasted the conservative judges on the court about conflicts of interest.
However, they failed to mention the egregious act of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who failed to recuse herself in the Penguin Random House case after over the last several years being paid approximately $3 million! What could be a greater conflict?! Come on!
Michael P. Wright
Enid, OK
