Kudos to Rolf Carlsten for a well-written and important letter (“Enid’s Pecksniff”) in Tuesday’s Enid News & Eagle.

I also started to respond to Mr. Ruthenberg's “Shiny badge syndrome" personal column. I was amazed that the opinion piece was even approved to be printed, because Ruthenberg's careless, thoughtless and, frankly, uninformed positions were and are downright harmful and dangerous to the public health.

As far as I know, Ruthenberg does not have an M.D. designation after his name and has no business whatsoever proclaiming an overreaction to a destructive, deadly and highly contagious, virus which is a serious worldwide threat. There's personal responsibility involved in making such declarations.

Judy Kirk, Enid