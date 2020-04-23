Kudos to Rolf Carlsten for a well-written and important letter (“Enid’s Pecksniff”) in Tuesday’s Enid News & Eagle.

I also started to respond to Mr. Ruthenberg's “Shiny badge syndrome" personal column. I was amazed that the opinion piece was even approved to be printed, because Ruthenberg's careless, thoughtless and, frankly, uninformed positions were and are downright harmful and dangerous to the public health.

LETTER: Welcome balance

In response to the latest criticism of columnist Dave Ruthenberg (Opinion, “Letter: Enid's Pecksniff,” Tuesday, Enid News & Eagle), I would remind the author that the politicians that he holds in such high regard voluntarily applied for their positions when they ran for office.

As far as I know, Ruthenberg does not have an M.D. designation after his name and has no business whatsoever proclaiming an overreaction to a destructive, deadly and highly contagious, virus which is a serious worldwide threat. There's personal responsibility involved in making such declarations.

Judy Kirk, Enid

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

•• The News & Eagle has traditionally published personal opinions of writers and readers through editorials, columns and letters to the editor on its Opinion Page. The opinions shared are those of the writers and not the newspaper.

•• Submit your opinion for publication to editor@enidnews.com. Find out more about submitting letters to the editor at https://www.enidnews.com/opinion/

Have a question about this opinion piece? Do you see something we missed? Do you have an editorial idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to editor@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you