I just want to share my opinion on the upcoming runoff election for Garfield County sheriff on Aug. 25.
I am going to cast my vote to keep our existing Sheriff Jody Helm, who over the past two years has had the challenge of cleaning up a big mess that he inherited at the Sheriff’s Department.
Obviously, drastic changes needed to be made when Jerry Niles placed himself on administrative leave in July 2017. Jody was moved into the role of acting sheriff following the sudden death of Rick Fagan in April 2018 and then promoted to sheriff by the Garfield County commissioners in July 2019.
Over the past two years, Sheriff Helm has proven he can do the job.
Numerous policy, equipment, safety and training changes that needed to be made in the Sheriff’s Department have been made. The changes that needed to happen have already happened.
In education, if you have a teacher, coach, bus driver, cook or custodian who is dedicated and has proven to do a great job, you hire them back. I’m sure this holds true in the business world, also.
Jody Helm is a wonderful Christian family man and has been endorsed by our neighboring sheriffs in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher and Major counties, as well as our highly respected former Sheriff Bill Winchester. They all realize he has done a great job for the past two years of bringing back respectability and accountability to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department.
I say “let’s hire him back” and keep a good thing going by casting a vote to keep Jody Helm as sheriff on Aug. 25.
Steve Hoffsommer
Hillsdale
