LETTER: Join the fight for life
This is in reply to Mr. Lyle Rader of Enid to his letter in late September to the editor entitled “Making decisions for themselves.”
Mr. Rader was contrasting the mask mandates to decisions on abortion, by governors who state that their citizens are smart enough and mature enough to make that decision for themselves. Then he said, “If that is the case, then why are you passing laws against abortion? Aren’t our women citizens smart enough and mature enough to make that decision on their own and to decide for themselves?”
Yes, women and MEN are smart enough to make that decision. But many in the time of intimacy don’t stand for rightness, knowing there is a way out through abortion if they have an unwanted pregnancy. They don’t think about the horrendousness, the brutality to the child torn apart in the womb for the abortion, nor long term distress and anguish it brings to the mother to have lost their child. YES, it is a human person, because it has been established that life begins at conception. Our Constitution provides for its citizens the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness. But that segment of many of our citizens, because of where they live in their mothers’ womb are denied that. It is MURDER of precious children. Hear this! Over 62½ million babies have died at the hands of abortionists since Roe vs. Wade in 1973. Read that again! Over 62½ million babies, equated with the population of Italy, or of a major city. (cited in Congressional Record, Feb. 3, 2021)
That’s why, Mr. Rader, we crusade for laws against abortion. How about joining the fight for life, not death!!!
Karen Womack
Enid
