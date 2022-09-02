Jail proposal discussed in public meetings
Let’s do be clear … this jail expansion proposal and sales tax proposal was not dreamed up overnight.
This was a culmination of two years of studies and then reviews and discussions of alternatives with representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, a former sheriff, two Enid Police captains, a representative from Youth and Family Services and judges from the district courts.
Additionally, this was a major topic for discussion during almost every Criminal Justice Authority (Jail Trust) meeting since 2020, which are public meetings that anyone can attend, and I have pleaded for attendance. Prior to January 2022 these meetings took place every other week. Since then they have taken place once per month. Still open to the public. The board is made up of the County Commission chairman, the sheriff and three non-governmental citizens.
This was also briefed and discussed in many Garfield County Commissioners meetings that take place every Monday. Also open to the public. It was subsequently approved, on the record, by all three boards/committees as was the sales tax approach to address the capital expense and long-term plan for operations.
I personally spent an extensive amount of time and money, as did others, to present this to as many organizations, government councils, clubs, mayors, and any individual or group that would have me. I invited everyone and anyone to come to the jail to ask questions and see for themselves. One group of pastors, concerned citizens, and two city councilman took me up on that offer.
No one can be forced to be involved.
As the administrator, these are entities that I can, in a sense, obligate to listen. Others must be willing to be informed in order to make sound decisions. I’m afraid this decision unfortunately will have an adverse affect on county taxpayers.
Ben Crooks
Garfield County Detention Facility adminstrator
