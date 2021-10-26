Dear Fire Chief Joe Jackson,
Thank you for your service and congrats on your upcoming retirement. You are greatly appreciated and well deserving.
I enjoyed your newspaper article depicting your career by going through the ranks from start to finish. You can be very proud and rightfully so.
Thank you for your thoughts and all you did for we the retirees. Gosh, the breakfasts and Christmas parties kept us all together as Enid’s finest. Not bragging of course, just forever honored as having served as an Enid firefighter.
Larry Zerger
Enid
