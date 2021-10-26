Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.