I would just like to say it’s about time to see another point of view from Enid News & Eagle.
A friend told me about a column and now I’ve read two and enjoyed them.
Dave Ruthenberg said he was the sports guy.
I have to say I may start buying the paper again.
I had stopped reading your stuff because it felt one-sided in my opinion of who was publishing things for the paper.
I have to say “thank you” for allowing your other staff and writers share their opinions in our society.
I think we need more diversity in our town to share other opinions.
Thank you.
Katie Kittel is a small business owner in Enid.
