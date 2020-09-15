I would just like to say it’s about time to see another point of view from Enid News & Eagle.

A friend told me about a column and now I’ve read two and enjoyed them.

Dave Ruthenberg said he was the sports guy.

I have to say I may start buying the paper again.

I had stopped reading your stuff because it felt one-sided in my opinion of who was publishing things for the paper.

I have to say “thank you” for allowing your other staff and writers share their opinions in our society.

I think we need more diversity in our town to share other opinions.

Thank you.

Katie Kittel is a small business owner in Enid.

