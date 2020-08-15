Public schools do the best with what they have. Chronically underfunded, difficult decisions are perpetually demanded.
Now, they are asked to bear the burden of public health/safety and the local economy along with primary responsibility for our children's learning and socialization.
Enid Public Schools contracted with parents this fall, reopening to the best of their ability making limited but clearly evident sacrifices to public health recommendations. Children are back in school with specific contingency plans for worsening conditions.
However, as Garfield County experiences a surge in coronavirus illness, leaders receive more pressure to further compromise safety.
This pressure is ill-placed. The schools cannot solve the community’s problems by themselves. For the schools to operate fully, it will take all of us.
Given statistics regarding mortality and COVID-induced disability, this illness threatens the life of at least 800 residents and the well-being of many more. At current full capacity, coronavirus will spread in schools.
Instead of getting angry with educators, demanding further compromises to safety by having kids in close quarters for long periods of time without masks, we must realize were all connected.
The educator who has weakened kidneys needs our help. We protect the grandparents caring for their grandchildren. Children must not carry debilitating and fatal illness to a working father with high blood pressure and heart problems.
It will take action from everyone in our community to make it through this, to keep schools open, to support our children when not in school.
I pray school leaders stand by the difficult decisions they already made. The pressure should be on the community to support our kids, teachers, and families and make things safer for them to do their jobs, not for compromise to compromises already made.
Taylor Randolph
Enid
