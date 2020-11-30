This is a response to your paper’s continued slanted coverage of COVID-19. After the last city council meeting, this paper ran a front-page story heralding the emotionalism of a solitary commissioner over his concerns of COVID and presumed lack of local government action to prevent the virus’ spread. Another story led readers to believe that an increase in COVID testing is akin to a viral preventative.
Remember after 9/11, we were first stunned, then angry. President G.W. Bush soothed our wounded nation and promised to make the terrorists answer for what they had done. Not only would we have to fight the enemy in the caves of Afghanistan, but the real threat was actually a dictator in Iraq. We were told a preemptive strike against Saddam Hussein was the only way to prevent more terrorist attacks at home and future wars in the Middle East. We fell for that one hook, line and sinker.
This must be one of those lessons in life that each generation has to learn for themselves. While I have never once in my life looked at an issue and thought, “Man, government intervention here would really be beneficial,” I did for a short time of my early adult years think that “preemptive” government action might be.
To the young adults out there, there is no preemptive government policy in history that has prevented terrorism or viral infections. Government always over-promises and under-delivers. Learning this lesson is costly. We will never regain the civil liberties lost in our emergency response to terrorism. When politicians and the media are apoplectic in calls for preemptive government action, don’t say I didn’t warn you. Government cannot solve the problems of humanity, but it will cost you more than you ever imagined.
Emily Hladik
Enid
