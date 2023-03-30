Is this how we want to live?
Are you reflecting on the shooting that happened in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday? We should all be thinking, “Is this how we have decided to live now...really?
The weapons often used in these killings were designed for use on the battlefield ... not to be carried into our schools, churches, supermarkets or anywhere else on the streets of the United States. To the responsible gun owner — do you believe that some sensible gun reforms would be beneficial to the country? Such as, universal background checks, red flag laws, a waiting period before the purchase of a firearm, raise the age to purchase such a weapon from 18 to 21.
If these are reforms you would agree with, please contact the representative for our district, Frank Lucas (202-225-5565) lucas.house.gov, and our senators, James Lankford (405-231-4941) www.lankford.senate.gov and MarkWayne Mullin (405-246-0025) mullin.senate.gov At the state level: Roland Pederson (405-521-5630) oksenate.gov/senators/rolandpederson and Chad Caldwell (405-557-7317) okhouse.gov/representative/chad-caldwell.
Here are a couple of statistics that bear repeating: Gun violence is the leading cause of deaths for children; and according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more mass shootings than days so far in 2023 in the United States. This should be enough to give some serious thought to meaningful gun reform.
Judy Countryman
Enid
