Is May 9 tax proposal best solution?
The situation at the Garfield County Detention Center continues to be very challenging and problematic. The jail’s average daily population regularly exceeds the operating capacity. Non-violent offenders are sometimes in pods with hardened criminals. It’s a public safety issue.
Is the .3% sales tax proposal the best solution?
1) Enid’s current 9.1% sales tax rate is already higher than Edmond (8.25%), Yukon (8.5%), Tulsa (8.517%), OKC (8.625), and Norman (8.75%). If the May 9 tax proposal is approved, we’ll be higher than Ponca City and Stillwater. Enid competes with all these cities for retail sales and retail recruitment.
2) About half of the inmates in the jail have mental health or substance abuse problems or both. Criminal Justice Reform was approved six years ago. SQ 780 reduced sentences for many crimes. SQ 781 specified that the savings would be distributed to counties for mental health and substance abuse programs. That never happened but it very well may. SB 244 directs LOFT to determine the savings from SQ 780 so the money can be distributed to counties (detention centers/health department) for the intended purpose. The bill was signed by Governor Stitt on May 2, and it should help reduce the jail population in Oklahoma.
3) There is already a .25% county sales tax in effect for the jail. Based on Enid’s 2022 retail sales of $907M, the current tax generates about $2.3M/yr. The new .3% tax would generate an additional $2.7M/yr. ($13.5M every five years).
4) Is outsourcing inmates to other facilities a possibility?
5) The .3% tax would raise Enid’s sales tax to 9.4%. Is that the sales tax ceiling for Garfield County citizens? What about additional funding for roads, park & trails, and other quality of life enhancements?
Garfield County voters will decide as they should.
Jon Blankenship
President/CEO
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.