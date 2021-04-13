I have disagreed with Senator Jim Inhofe numerous times; in fact more times than I have agreed with him. However, I have always respected him for his years of service representing the citizens of Oklahoma in the United States Senate.

He has always been a stalwart advocate of the interests of Oklahoma, and has been especially vocal advocating for our men and women in the armed forces, as the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

I was saddened and disappointed to read about his treatment at the recent Oklahoma GOP convention. Even if one disagrees with the man, he is deserving of respect and a modicum of courtesy, especially given his many years of service. 

For myself, I was proud of Senator Inhofe for making the vote he did to certify the election. That was clearly his duty as a democratically elected Senator. To do otherwise would be a dereliction of duty, unconstitutional and antidemocratic. The future of the republican party at the national level is going to be very limited if it espouses antidemocratic policies. 

 

Lorenz (Larry) Ramseyer MD
Drummond

