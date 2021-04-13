I have disagreed with Senator Jim Inhofe numerous times; in fact more times than I have agreed with him. However, I have always respected him for his years of service representing the citizens of Oklahoma in the United States Senate.
He has always been a stalwart advocate of the interests of Oklahoma, and has been especially vocal advocating for our men and women in the armed forces, as the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
I was saddened and disappointed to read about his treatment at the recent Oklahoma GOP convention. Even if one disagrees with the man, he is deserving of respect and a modicum of courtesy, especially given his many years of service.
For myself, I was proud of Senator Inhofe for making the vote he did to certify the election. That was clearly his duty as a democratically elected Senator. To do otherwise would be a dereliction of duty, unconstitutional and antidemocratic. The future of the republican party at the national level is going to be very limited if it espouses antidemocratic policies.
Lorenz (Larry) Ramseyer MD
LETTER: Inhofe deserves respect
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ENID — Private family graveside service for Judy Cannon, 92 will be at a later date. Survived by son and his wife, Eddy and Cathy Cannon. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory, Enid.
ENID — Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Fairmont, OK. Wandalene was born October 18, 1930 and passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. www.andersonburris.com.
OKEENE — January 11, 1935- April 10, 2021, age 86. Services will be held Wednesday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Watonga, OK. Wilkinson Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
December 23, 1956 - April 8, 2021 Larry Dean Arnold, 64-year-old Bison resident, passed away April 8, 2021, at his home in Bison, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 23, 1956, to Glen and Virginia (Wylie) Arnold in Pampa, Texas. After graduating from Wakita High School i…
Most Popular
Articles
- Enid man arrested on complaints of attempted armed robbery, shooting from moving vehicle
- Enid man arrested in child pornography case
- Suddenlink to reopen Thursday following notice of license revocation from tax commission
- OSDH: Oklahoma reports 1,300 extra COVID-19 cases, 1,716 deaths Wednesday due to 'reconciled data'
- Chisholm High principal, assistant principal resign from posts; district board OKs replacements
- Enid is looking to become more 'film-friendly' awaiting boosts from the state
- Enid man dies after Saturday morning fire
- Commission leaves ordinance proposal on the table, but will create exploratory committee of racial data
- OHP: Waukomis man injured in one-vehicle crash in Kingfisher County
- Inhofe comes under fire at state GOP convention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.