Just a note about our Garfield County Library, here in Enid.
Any of your readers that haven’t used the library do not know what they are missing. Here in Enid we have one of the best, if not the very best library in the country.
The facility is second to none, and the people working there are the absolute finest, friendly and helpful you can find anywhere.
They do their best to make sure all persons have the very best experience possible.
Any readers that have not checked out our library should do so at their earliest convenience.
Walter Reed
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.